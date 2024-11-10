Volunteers work to dig out stranded cars in Elizabeth, Limon after historic snowstorm

ELIZABETH, Colo. — After heavy, wet snow dumped across Colorado, a caravan of volunteers was hard at work helping dig out trapped cars on Saturday.

"Every recovery that I go on, there’s always a little bit of underlying anxiety just because you never quite know what you’re going to get," said Eric Ross, a volunteer with Colorado 4x4 Rescue & Recovery.

With his rigged-up vehicle and bag of rescue tools, Ross and his team specialize in helping stranded cars throughout the state.

But, during this storm, volunteers were deployed to Elizabeth and Limon.

"It's mostly cars that slipped off the road, but we did get a box truck today," explained Ross.

In total, the teams were able to pull out more than 25 vehicles stranded in the snow.

By coordinating with first responders and fire departments, they are able to find out where help is needed.

Ross explained that many of the drivers they rescued relied on their phones to give them an alternate route after running into a closure.

"Usually where we end up rescuing people is on those alternate routes, off on a secondary road and way worse than the highway would have been," said Ross.

While it's not easy work, successful rescues after a big storm keep Ross going long after the storm melts.

"It's one of the reasons we like doing this. We get to be the saviors and make sure everyone gets home safe," he said.