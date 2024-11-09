Colorado digs out from a massive snowstorm

DENVER—After nearly a week of what felt like nonstop snowfall, the Denver metro area woke up Saturday to the sights and sounds of snow shovels and plows scraping the pavement as the slow-moving storm began to move out of Colorado.

The system that slowly pushed its way through the state earlier this week dumped more than 19 inches of snow in parts of Denver over the past three days, according to the National Weather Service. The southeast area of the state was the hardest hit, with more than 3 feet recorded on La Veta Pass in the past 72 hours.

Interstate travel reached a standstill as major portions of Interstate 70 and Interstate 25 were shut down due to poor conditions. Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency and activated members of the Colorado National Guard as several drivers became stranded on the Eastern Plains.

Both I-25 and I-70 have since reopened, but several highways remain closed in the eastern part of the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transpiration.

In Denver, fallen tree limbs and collapsed roofs have been reported. A Denver7 viewer shared photos Saturday morning of a carport roof near Evans Avenue and S. Holly Street that collapsed from the weight of the snow. The extent of the damage is unknown.

Bonnie Wells

CORE Electric Cooperative said around 200 members lost service during the winter storm, with most restored in a few hours. The utility said melting snow and ice could cause further service disruptions on Saturday.

Road conditions around the Denver metro area are slowly improving. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) wrote, "Denver's big plows and residential plows are out this morning," as many roads picked up more snow and slush overnight.

Because of its prolonged nature, this storm will likely be the largest the Denver metro has seen in November in nearly 30 years. The last major November storm was a two-day event on November 13-14, 1994. Officially, 12.1 inches of snowfall stacked up at Stapleton Airport, with 16.9 inches of snow overall that month.

The snow is expected to diminish on the plains through this morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Eastern Plains and continues through early Saturday.

A winter weather advisory remains in place through noon Saturday for portions of Weld and Morgan Counties, including Briggsdale, Greeley, and Fort Morgan. A couple more inches of snow are possible.

After Saturday’s temperature of 37 degrees, Sunday in Denver will bring sunny skies and a high of 52 degrees. Denver’s 7-day outlook shows a warmer, drier weather pattern with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through next weekend.

