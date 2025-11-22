Volunteers needed for free tax-filing program at Mile High United Way

There is a unique, rewarding opportunity to really do some good in this community. But if you are anything like me, your first reaction to it is going to be, "That's not for me."

So, hear me out.

Mile High United Way needs volunteers to help low- and middle-income families file their taxes. Anyone can volunteer. There is no tax experience or even math skills required.

The program is called Tax Help Colorado. Last year, 525 volunteers helped 11,000 families file returns resulting in $22.5 million in refunds. Organizers say that many of these families are not aware of the Earned Income Tax Credit which provides a tax break of up to $7,830 for low- and middle-income families.

The only requirement for volunteers is a desire to help and to put in 10 hours of training.

Nathan Davis with Mile High United Way recalls a woman last year who had just adopted her four grandnephews. The volunteer helping her file her taxes found state tax credits she didn't know about.

"Her refund on about $18,000 of income was $27,000 in tax refunds! We more than doubled her income in an hour of volunteer time," said Davis.

To learn more about the program and how to volunteer, visit TaxhelpCO.org.

This tax filing program is among those funded by the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, will be the 52nd annual running.

Denver7 is proud to be the exclusive television partner of the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the event.

Community Join Denver7 at the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot Denver7 and Mile High United Way

The Turkey Trot is one of the biggest fundraisers for Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world.

Get $7 off your registration by using the code "Denver7" at checkout.

Learn more and register for the event at www.UnitedWayDenver.org/turkeytrot.