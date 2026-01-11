Bystander injured as shots fired at Denver officers late Saturday

DENVER — At least one person was injured after shots were fired at Denver police officers Wednesday in the 1300 block of North Logan Street, police said.

The bystander suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. No officers were struck or injured.

The initial indication late Saturday night was that the situation unfolded after someone threw a rock at a patrol car during a traffic stop, according to police. Shots were then fired at officers, who did not return fire, according to the late-night update from DPD.

"A subject from the vehicle stop was the person grazed by the gunfire and transported to the hospital," police said.

Police said the person who threw the rock was taken into custody.

The shooting prompted a large police response, a shelter-in-place order and extensive road closures in the area. A police helicopter assisted with the investigation.

Denver7's Maggie Bryan spoke to a man who lives nearby, who described the chaotic scene.

"I went outside and immediately saw over a dozen police officers all with their weapons drawn on a certain apartment complex across the street," Cody Westfall said. "I was approached by a police officer and told to go back inside because there were shots had been fired in my direction."

Police have not said whether the shooting was targeted, but did say there was no indication the shooting was related to a demonstration earlier in the evening.

The shooting was still under investigation just before midnight.