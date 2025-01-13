Man arrested in series of deadly 16th Street Mall stabbing incidents identified, appears in court

DENVER — The man arrested in connection with four random stabbing attacks on the 16th St. Mall this weekend, two of which turned deadly, has been identified.

Elijah Caudill, 24, appeared in Denver County Court Monday morning after his arrest Sunday night following another fatal stabbing on the mall.

The 24-year-old suspect is accused of two stabbing deaths and two other stabbing incidents on the 16th Street Mall Saturday and Sunday evenings in what appears to be a series of random attacks, Denver police said.

Three people — two men and a woman — were stabbed Saturday within eight blocks of each other along the mall. One of those victims, a woman, died as a result of her injuries.

A fourth person — a man — was stabbed on Sunday evening near Market Street, not far from Union Station. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Caudill was arrested shortly after Sunday’s attack.

The first stabbing on Saturday occurred near Tremont Street around 5:12 p.m.

The male victim in the first incident transported himself to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged, according to police. During a press conference on Sunday evening, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the first victim was "slashed in the face."

Robert Garrison/Denver7

Moments later, around 5:17 p.m., police said the suspect attacked a second victim, stabbing a Hispanic woman near California Street on the Mall. Police have not released her identity.

She was taken to the hospital, where several medical procedures were performed, but ultimately, she died early Sunday morning. Thomas said the first 911 call came in at 5:20 p.m., and officers were on the scene three minutes later.

While police have not confirmed her identity, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants reports that Phoenix-based flight attendant Celinda Levno died while on a layover in Denver during a "senseless tragedy" over the weekend.

According to police, the suspect stabbed a third victim at 16th and Lawrence Street around 5:54 p.m. The male victim in the third incident was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his serious injuries to the arm and torso.

Denver7

Denver police reported Sunday’s incident on the mall near Market Street on social media around 10 p.m.

Police said in a news release that there appears to be no connection between the suspect and the victims, and the motive is unclear.

Thomas said his department has beefed up patrols along the mall as a result of this weekend’s stabbing incidents. He insists that DPD has always had a strong presence downtown, citing a dedicated motorcycle team that patrols the mall area, along with other assets on bicycles and foot.

“We understand that there is a challenge right now in the 16th Street Mall with construction and things like that, but we do the best that we can, again with resources on bicycle and on foot," said Thomas.

Still, Steve Crain, who has lived along 16th Street Mall for the last eight years, believes there should be a more visible police presence at all times.

“The disappointing part is, though, that multiple people had to be stabbed before there's any recognition of danger down here," Crain said. “Change around how they [police] do what they do so that the people down here are not only safer, but the people that they want to attract down here feel safe enough to come down.”

Denver police plan to release more information on the attacks during a 5 p.m. press conference. Denver7 plans to cover the event live on air and online.