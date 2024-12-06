Watch Now
Aurora’s Edge of Lowry apartments — site of viral video — set to close in owner’s settlement with city

Conditions, gang activity at property had drawn international attention and a visit from Donald Trump
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora’s dilapidated Edge of Lowry apartments, which earned international infamy and the attention of Donald Trump after a video of armed men in its hallways went viral, are set to close in the coming months as part of a deal reached between city officials and the apartments’ owners.

The proposed settlement was described in Aurora municipal court Thursday, after an attorney who represents the apartment owner agreed not to contest city officials’ efforts to close the troubled property.

Exact details — including when the 60-unit complex will be closed and what happens to the people living in its five buildings — remain unclear. City attorneys and the lawyer for the apartment owner will be in court again in mid-January.

Though the timeline is uncertain, the apartments’ closure is unlikely before mid-February at the earliest. Peter Schulte, Aurora’s city attorney, told The Denver Post after the hearing that residents would be given at least 30 days’ notice before the building is closed.

He said the city would work with tenants to rehouse them and would charge the property owners for any costs incurred in helping residents.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

