Aurora judge grants emergency order to close Edge of Lowry apartments

AURORA, Colo. – A judge has granted an emergency order requested by the City of Aurora to close the Edge of Lowry apartments, the complex thrust into the national spotlight amid concerns over gang activity including the December alleged home invasion and kidnapping of a Venezuelan couple.

The city sought on Thursday of last week the emergency closure order to shut down the complex citing the alleged kidnapping and other violent incidents dating back to September 2023.

Judge Shawn Day’s ruling found the complex presents “an immediate threat to public safety and welfare if allowed to remain open, according to court documents.

The ruling comes ahead of an already scheduled 3pm hearing Monday in Aurora Municipal Court where the apartment owner and the city are set to appear on a criminal nuisance case, according to a release from the City of Aurora.

The city also said it was working on relocation assistance for residents of the 60 impacted units at Edge of Lowry.

On Monday, formal charges were announced against 9 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members who were accused of the December 17, 2024 home invasion in which a Venezuelan couple was allegedly kidnapped.

The victims of that attack, who spoke exclusively with Denver7, said they were stabbed, beaten and robbed after returning to their apartment only to be taken by gunpoint to another apartment.

"I thought I was going to die," one of them told Denver7 reporter Kristian Lopez. “I started praying silently, telling God if I had to go, to take me to him.”The Edge of Lowry apartments has been in the national spotlight since last summer because of avideo that went viral showing armed men entering one of the units in the complex, sparking claims that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) had "taken over" the complex.

CBZ Management and the city of Aurora agreed in December to close the Edge of Lowry apartment complex for safety reasons and repairs before the emergency closure order was sought by the city.