Judge orders William Penn apartments, a derelict CBZ property in Denver, to be closed

DENVER — A judge in Denver has ordered the closure of a neglected apartment building in the city’s North Capitol Hill neighborhood near downtown.

The William Penn apartments on Pennsylvania Street are owned by CBZ Management, the company that operates multiple similarly neglected complexes in Aurora that it claims have been overrun with gang activity. Court filings show CBZ owes nearly $280,000 in fines and liens on the William Penn property, which the city deemed a public nuisance.

An inspection of the 35-unit building this week uncovered a lack of proper heating and had a dozen broken or missing windows. Investigators found drug paraphernalia throughout the building and said it was dirtied by mold, rodent droppings and human feces and vomit, among other issues.

The City of Denver requested a special receivership over the property, according to court filings. A receiver is a court-appointed third party tasked with maintaining a nuisance property.

"We've done everything imaginable to get to do to avoid this situation for the folks who are staying there," city spokesperson Jon Ewing told Denver7.

An order to evacuate was posted on the doors of the complex when we visited Friday. Ewins said the tenants still living in roughly 13 units of the complex were moved into hotels Thursday and the city was helping them find new housing.

CBZ Management has claimed a takeover by members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is to blame for its rundown complexes in Aurora, two of which were also put under receivership last year.

Denver7 did some digging and found code enforcement and inspection records dating back to 2020 that show numerous violations at other CBZ properties – including the William Penn building – prior to an influx of Venezuelan immigrants in the Denver metro.

Denver’s health department issued at least 12 citations at the William Penn property last year, totaling more than $44,000 in fines. The city had issued three liens on the property, Ewing said, a measure to which the city resorts when a property that is racking up fines to motivate the owner to bring the property up to code.