UCCS hires 2 former US attorneys to review double shooting, recommend any changes

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review of what led to the shooting and whether any campus policies and procedures can be improved.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs confirmed Monday that John Suthers and Jason Dunn will lead the review.

Nicholas Jordan — who had requested to withdraw from classes the day before the shooting, according to the affidavit — is accused of shooting his suitemate Samuel Knopp, 24, of Parker and Knopp's friend, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26 of Pueblo on Feb. 16. He was arrested on the morning of Feb. 19 and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $5 million cash-only.

Authorities said Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp a month earlier in a dispute over trash in their common living area.

Police have not announced a suspected motive for the shooting, but said all three people knew each other.

Knopp was a senior at UCCS. He studied music and was a “beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department,” said a university spokesperson. Montgomery was not a student. The relationship between the two is unclear.