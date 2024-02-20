Bond increased to $5 million for suspect in UCCS murders in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man arrested in the deaths of two people in a dorm room at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs had his bond increased on Tuesday.

An El Paso County judge increased the cash-only bond holding 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan behind bars from $1 million to $5 million.

Deeming Jordan a flight risk and citing the seriousness of the charges, prosecutors requested and were granted a bond increase for Jordan who is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Jordan was arrested near the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East in Colorado Springs Monday morning. The UCCS student is accused of killing his roommate, 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo during a shooting Friday morning. Montgomery was not enrolled at the school.

The victims were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. Police said the coroner’s office will determine how they died, but each person was shot at least once.

Knopp was a senior at UCCS. He studied music and was a “beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department,” said a university spokesperson. The relationship between the two victims is unclear.

Classes and activities were canceled at UCCS Monday following the shooting, but a “healing walk” was organized for students and the broader community to come together and remember Knopp and Montgomery.

Willow Kitchens, who said she knew Knopp and had recently gone shopping for a new suit with him, wrote the words “suited up.”

“He definitely knew what suited him,” Kitchens said. “He had his personality, and he knew what it was. He knew who he was.”

Kitchens, emotional as she recalled some of her favorite memories with Knopp, said the healing walk event was a “beautiful” way to carry on his legacy.

Jordan is expected to make his first court appearance Friday at 8:30 a.m. An arrest affidavit may be released at that time.