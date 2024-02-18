Police ID 2 people shot, killed in CU Colorado Springs dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs on Sunday released the identity of two homicide victims —a man and a woman — found shot to death in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The female was identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, who was not enrolled at the school. The male was identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, who was a registered student at UCCS, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The department said in a social media post that the shootings Friday morning do not appear to be murder-suicide. Their deaths will be investigated as homicides.

The victims were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. Police say the coroner’s office will determine how they died, but each person was shot at least once.

A lockdown across campus lasted for about 90 minutes and later was isolated to a student apartment complex. Colorado Springs Christian School was also put on lockdown as a precaution following the reports of gunfire on the college campus.

Police have yet to release information about a suspect or suspects. They did say, however, the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report