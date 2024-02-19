Watch Now
Suspect in UCCS deaths arrested, Colorado Springs police announce

Police in Colorado Springs on Sunday released the identity of two homicide victims —a man and a woman — found shot to death in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 19, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of two people in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs has been arrested.

The Colorado Springs Police Department made the announcement in a social media post Monday, but they have yet to release the suspect’s name or booking details.

The two victims — a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman — were identified Sunday as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker.

Knopp was a UCCS senior studying music and “beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department,” said a university spokesperson on Sunday. Montgomery was not a student. The relationship between the two is unclear.

Police said in a social media post that the shootings Friday morning do not appear to be murder-suicide. Their deaths will be investigated as homicides.

The victims were found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. Police say the coroner’s office will determine how they died, but each person was shot at least once.

A lockdown across campus lasted for about 90 minutes and later was isolated to a student apartment complex. Colorado Springs Christian School was also put on lockdown as a precaution following the reports of gunfire on the college campus.’

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and they said there is no threat to the public.

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," police said in a news release.

UCCS will remain closed Monday as a result of the shooting, but a healing walk to honor the victims is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the campus. The walk starts at the Roaring Fork Dining Hall and ends at the El Pomar Plaza. Parking is free.

This story will be updated with the suspect's name once that information becomes available

