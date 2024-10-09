Temporary housing to run out for hundreds of residents kept out of Club Valencia condos

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — It's been nearly two years since residents of an Arapahoe County condominium complex were displaced by two fires within three months. Now, temporary housing is about to expire for hundreds of people who are still not allowed to return home.

Despite all Linda Jones has been through, she said things could be a lot worse.

"I know we have a lot going on in the world right now... but this is my world right now," said Jones.

She's relied on friends, family and faith to help her get through after a fire destroyed her home at the Club Valencia Condominiums in Nov. 2022. A second fire sparked at the condo three months later in Feb. 2023.

"You can see almost 160-plus units have been shut down," said Jones of the complex today.

Asbestos contamination and smoke damage are among a list of reasons the county has deemed the impacted units unsafe, prohibiting residents from returning. Now, a new deadline has Jones and her neighbors wondering where to turn next.

Temporary housing is set to run out for Club Valencia residents on Nov. 3. Neighbors said this is just another blow to their already difficult journey.

"We've got to find some housing or a room for rent. And that's not just for a couple of months, this could be years," explained Jones.

The waiting game weighs heavy on Wendy Vernon, a resident who became the operations manager at the property. Despite not being able to enter their homes, residents are still paying mortgages and HOA fees.

"We are waiting for our day in court to be able to do these things. But the problem is the procedures and the process takes so long," said Vernon.

Denver7 reported in March 2023 that the complex's insurance claims were denied, delaying repairs. The complex has appealed the decision, and the court process could stretch into the spring at the earliest.

"We were wrongfully denied. They think that they can bury us in court and drown us financially because they're wasting time because they can," said Vernon.

As owners wait for answers, they're asking not to be forgotten.

"I'm praying whoever sees this interview if they're part of the court system... anybody, Club Valencia, care about us. Get us going, get us through the court system. Help us out," said Jones.