Firefighters working at condominium fire in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly a dozen people were evaluated and two were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a condominium complex in Arapahoe County early Thursday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue is working at the scene of the fire at the Club Valencia Condominiums in Arapahoe County, off S. Parker Road and south of the Fairmount Cemetery.

Oscar Martinez

At least 50 units have responded to the scene, including firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue, the Denver Fire Department, and the Aurora Fire Department.

The first call of the fire came in at around 12:20 p.m., according to a South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson, who said residents reported seeing smoke and flames. When firefighters got to the scene, they found dark smoke at the condos.

Fire officials do not yet know where the fire started or what caused it, but added "multiple rescues of trapped residents have been made," as some residents could not evacuate on their own.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.