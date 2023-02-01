At least one person rescued from apartment fire in Arapahoe County

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rescued at least one person from an apartment fire in Arapahoe County Wednesday morning.

The fire is reported in the 1300 block of South Parker road.

Fire crews are continuing to search for more people and the Aurora Fire Department and Denver Fire are also responding, according to a tweet. Searches are ongoing inside the 4-story building and residents are being checked by paramedics, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

At least six people have been evaluated by medics on the scene, according to SMFR.

There is a heavy fire and ambulance presence on South Parker Road between E. Florida and E. Mississippi Avenue. Denver7's Jayson Luber says Parker road is closed between Mississippi and Florida ave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rescues reported in Arapahoe County apartment fire