Teachers, students rally to demand gun reform at the state capitol Friday morning

DENVER — As Denver Public School students are out of school Friday as the district canceled classes to allow students to process this week’s shooting at East High School, hundreds of teachers and students are expected to rally at the state capitol to urge lawmakers to take action on gun violence.

At 8:30 a.m., the education community began to gather once again to urge legislators to work towards passing gun violence prevention bills in the wake of the shooting at East High on Wednesday that injured two school administrators.

The rally Friday morning, coordinated by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and Colorado Education Association, follows a demonstration by East High School teachers and students on Thursday who pressed lawmakers to take action on gun reform. You can watch the live stream in the video player below.

Some students want to see the passage of a package of gun reform bills working its way through the Colorado legislature and other students are calling for a ban on assault weapons.

Otherstudents told Denver7 they would like to see the minimum age to purchase a firearm be raised to 25.

LIVE: Teachers, students rally at state capitol to demand gun reform

Next week, Democratic lawmakers are preparing to introduce a bill that would ban ghost guns in Colorado, Denver7’s Meghan Lopez reported.

Out of a meeting to discuss school safety, the Denver Public School Board on Thursday suspended a controversial policythat removed school resource officers across the district, directing Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to develop a long-term safety plan this summer.