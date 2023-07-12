Taylor Swift's 'Eras' stage takes shape at Empower Field: A look from the sky

DENVER — Swifties can begin to paint the mental picture of what concert night will look like in Denver.

Wednesday morning, AirTracker 7 flew over Empower Field at Mile High, where Taylor Swift’s concert stage was taking shape.

Take a look from the sky at the stage being built in the video player above.

Swift’s sold-out “Eras” tour has been known for intricate stage mechanics as part of the pageantry. At an earlier show in Cincinnati, the stage malfunctioned, with a trap door Swift enters for a wardrobe change as part of the typically three-hour-long show apparently stopped working.

Swift performs at Empower Field both Friday and Saturday night, July 14 and 15.

