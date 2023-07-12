Thrifty "Swifties" are finding their Eras tour outfits at thrift stores

Those lucky enough to have a ticket to Taylor Swift’s concerts at Empower Field July 14 and 15 are now deciding what to wear.

Some fans who spent hundreds on tickets are trying to stick to a budget by shopping at thrift stores for their outfits. Maggie Scivicque, marketing director for Arc Thrift Stores, said it’s similar to the Halloween shopping rush.

“It's like a historical event in Denver, the kids are going nuts for this, and we are too,” she said.

Since the singer’s “Eras” tour began in March, fans have been using her ten albums as inspiration for their concert outfits. They range from the country and bohemian looks from her “Debut,” to the moody looks from the “Reputation" era, to the frilly pastels in “Lover.”

Colorado thrifter, artist and influencer Maddie Salerno was able to find looks representing all ten albums at Arc Thirft Stores. She said the easiest to replicate was “Debut.”

“You remember she wore a lot of white dresses, you throw a cowboy hat on and some cowboy boots, and it’s one of the easiest to do,” she said.

It was also easy to find affordable options for “Red”, or “Speak Now,” which is all about purple.

Denver7 morning producer and “Swiftie” Elizabeth Bilka said “Reputation” is a lot of black; the “1989” era featured crop tops and skirts; “Fearless” is gold; “Folkore” and “Evermore” feature flowy dresses; “Midnights” is about blue tones and more sequins (it seems you can never go wrong with sequins).

If your outfit is something you’ll only wear once, Salerno encourages donating it back to a nonprofit like Arc Thrift Stores.