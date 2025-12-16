SUV that crashed into Mesa County School bus was speeding over 90 mph before impact: Affidavit

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The driver of an SUV that slammed into a Mesa County School bus carrying members of a Grand Junction wrestling team was traveling over 90 miles per hour, or 52 mph over the posted speed limit, 2 seconds before the impact, according to an arrest affidavit from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Andrew Logan Miller, from Denver, was hospitalized with injuries as a result of the December 6 crash and later arrested on a list of charges.

There were 12 people, including 10 students and 2 adult coaches on the bus, when the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Kipling Street and W. 6th Avenue. The Central Valley high school wrestling team was in the Denver metro area for a tournament and was “delayed in returning to Grand Junction due to snow on the mountain passes,” according to Lakewood PD.

Sixteen victims in total were taken to hospitals with a range of injuries, including students and adults on the bus.

A passenger inside the SUV, 18-year-old Julio Vasquez-Gonzalez, later died in the hospital.

Crime Lakewood police: Victim in school bus collision succumbs to injuries Robert Garrison

Last week, the Mesa County School District 51 said on social media that the few students remaining in the hospital were “making positive progress in their recovery.”

Miller’s arrest affidavit released on Tuesday provided new details as to how the crash unfolded, as well as details on the injuries of the passengers inside the bus and SUV.

According to Lakewood police, the SUV was traveling south on Kipling Street at the W. 6th Avenue Frontage Road and continued south of the intersection when the driver switched lanes as the bus was traveling northbound before attempting to make a left turn onto W. 6th Avenue.

“The bus was almost clear of the #1 lane when the Pathfinder swerved over the dotted lines, splitting the lanes and hit the bus on the passenger side in front of the rear axle,” stated the arrest document.

The collision forced the bus to rotate clockwise around 180 degrees and several students inside the bus “were ejected out of the windows that were broken out on the initial impact,” according to the affidavit, which added “several kids from the bus were lying unconscious on the ground outside the bus.”

The arrest affidavit revealed Miller told police he did not have a valid drivers license, which had been suspended since February 2022 “for excess points and not paying a citation.”

Wrestling community shows support for Grand Junction team after bus crash

One of the wrestling team coaches, who was driving the bus, told investigators he did not remember the impact with the SUV.

“He stated the light at the frontage road was green and he had slowed down to make his turn and two cars had gone past him in the southbound direction. He began his turn and saw no other cars coming,” continued the affidavit.

The driver said the bus was “fully turned to the west and almost onto the on ramp when he recognized the headlights of the Pathfinder coming toward him.”

After the collision, the driver said he “became alert when kids on the bus began to yell and ask for his help.”

A student on the passenger side of the bus told Lakewood police he saw the SUV going “really, really fast towards the bus” and blacked out before waking up to hear a friend screaming. A passenger in the bus described seeing a victim “30 feet down the road.”

Lakewood Wrestling community shows support for Grand Junction team after bus crash Maggie Bryan

Following a warrant issued for the SUV’s event data recorder, Lakewood police analyzed speeds and braking actions and determined the following, according to the affidavit:



At 5 seconds before impact the SUV was traveling 88 mph with no braking noted.

The SUV speeds increased to 91 to 92 mph at 3 seconds before the crash with no braking reported.

At 2 seconds before the crash, braking action was captured on the SUV’s event data recorder as the vehicle reached its highest speed of 92 mph, according to the affidavit.

Lakewood police said the speed limit of 40 mph was “clearly posted twice” south of Colfax Avenue and that the SUV driver’s speeding was “considered reckless and put everyone in jeopardy in his path.”

Miller, according to the affidavit, initially told Lakewood police he thought he was driving around 60 mph and was not wearing a seat belt. Two days after the crash, police conducted an interview with Miller who said he “did not have a memory of the crash” but said he was "keeping up with traffic and now stated he was doing 40 to 45 (mph).”

Lakewood SUV driver arrested in school bus crash that injured Grand Junction students Jeff Anastasio

None of the passengers inside the SUV were wearing seat belts, according to the affidavit, which added that the seat belts in the front and rear passenger side were “not functional.”

In his interview with law enforcement, Miller said “both rear brakes were not working as they should” and that the SUV’s front brakes “were worn thin and were making noises but were not yet metal on metal,” according to the affidavit.

Miller added: “He would not drive quick because he knew the brakes were bad and did not have time to fix them all the way,” stated the arrest document.

As for the injuries onboard the bus, the affidavit noted several victims were either fully or partially ejected and received serious bodily injuries. One crash victim suffered a fractured ankle, another received a mandibular fracture. Another bus passenger sustained a skull and facial fracture.

Miller faces numerous vehicular assault-reckless charges, which are class 5 felonies; child abuse-knowingly/recklessly causing serious bodily injury, a class 3 felony; and speeding 40 mph or more over the limit, among other charges.

On Friday, Mesa County Valley School District 51 superintendent Brian Hill in a weekly update asked the school community to keep students and families in their thoughts.

"While this has been a difficult week for our CHS Warriors, and our D51 community as a whole, our hearts have been with the CHS family throughout the week. Moments like this remind us how closely connected we are as a district. We are grateful for the quick response of first responders and for the outpouring of care from our community, and we remain focused on supporting everyone affected in the days and weeks ahead. Please keep our students and their families in your thoughts as they navigate recovery and how to move forward," wrote Hill.