Lakewood police: Victim in Grand Junction school bus collision succumbs to injuries; no fatalities on bus

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A victim injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a Grand Junction area school bus in Lakewood earlier this month has died, Lakewood Police announced Sunday.

No fatalities were reported on the Mesa County School District 51 activity bus carrying Central High School students and coaches.

The 18-year-old victim, Julio Vasquez-Gonzalez, was a passenger in an SUV that police say crashed into the bus at high speed on Dec. 6 on Kipling Street near the 6th Avenue Freeway exit.

The crash injured several students and at least one coach attending a wrestling tournament at Arapahoe High School in the Denver metro area.

On Tuesday, District 51 said on social media that the few students still in the hospital were “making positive progress in their recovery.”

The driver of the SUV, identified as 22-year-old Andrew Logan Miller, was arrested Thursday and accused of causing the collision.

Lakewood police said the bus was heading north on Kipling Street and turning left onto W. 6th Avenue when Miller, traveling south, allegedly struck the bus at high speed.

Miller was booked into the Denver County Jail on suspicion of seven counts of vehicular assault, speeding over 40 mph or over the limit, reckless driving, two counts of child abuse, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Lakewood police said that with news of the victim’s death, they will discuss adding vehicular homicide charges with the district attorney.

The investigation continues, but speed is believed to have played a major role. Police said several victims from both vehicles remain hospitalized.

On Tuesday, District 51 Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill wrote to the school community:

“Our hearts have been with our D51 families every moment since the incident. I’m grateful to share that the few students who remain in the hospital are making positive progress in their recovery. They are surrounded by excellent medical care, by their loved ones, and by the support of our school and district community.”