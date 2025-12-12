SUV driver from Denver arrested in school bus crash that hospitalized Central Valley HS wrestling students

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A Denver man who police said crashed into a school bus and injured members of the Central High School wrestling team this past weekend was arrested on Thursday by Lakewood police and faces a slew of charges.

The wrestling team was traveling from Grand Junction in Mesa County and in the Denver metro area for a tournament at Arapahoe High School.

16 victims in total were taken to hospitals suffering from a range of injuries, according to Lakewood police. On Tuesday, the Mesa County School District 51 said on social media that the few students remaining in the hospital were “making positive progress in their recovery.”

Lakewood police said at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the bus was headed northbound on Kipling Street and attempting to turn left onto W. 6th Avenue when the driver of an SUV, identified as 22-year-old Andrew Logan Miller, struck the school bus.

Police said Miller was traveling south on Kipling Street “at a very high rate of speed.”

SUV driver arrested in school bus crash that injured Grand Junction students

West Metro Fire said earlier the injuries included 8 students and two coaches from the bus and all 4 people in the SUV.

Lakewood police said Miller, who is at the Denver County Jail, was arrested on suspicion of 7 counts of committing vehicular homicide, speeding over 40 mph or over the limit, reckless driving, 2 counts of child abuse, reckless endangerment among other charges.Police believe speed was a “major” role in the crash.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 superintendent Dr. Brian Hill on Tuesday wrote to the school community:

“Our hearts have been with our D51 families every moment since the incident. I’m grateful to share that the few students who remain in the hospital are making positive progress in their recovery. They are surrounded by excellent medical care, by their loved ones, and by the support of our school and district community.”