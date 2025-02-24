'Snowpack is proving to be very unforgiving': 500+ avalanches recorded in Colorado in the last 10 days

February is historically the deadliest month for avalanches in Colorado, and Mother Nature's power has been on full display in the past 10 days with more than 500 recorded avalanches, 14 people caught and two deaths.

In both of the fatal slides, the snow broke several feet deep and the slide spread across wide mountain faces, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Multiple snowmobilers were caught in a large avalanche on Gravel Mountain in Grand County on Feb. 22, 2025.

On Feb. 14, CAIC warned that mid-February can bring some of the busiest and deadliest time for avalanches, which is typically due to improving snow conditions overlapping with increasing avalanche danger. Since the center made that warning, Colorado has recorded 517 avalanches, which marks 17% of the total number this season. Of those, 69 were considered "very large," CAIC said. Of the 14 people who were caught in an avalanche in the past 10 days, eight were partially buried, one person survived after being buried for an hour and two people died — one snowboarder near Silverton and one outdoorsman near Berthoud Pass.

"Avalanche conditions are dangerous," CAIC's forecast read on Sunday afternoon. "You likely won't see or hear any warning signs before triggering a deeply breaking, deadly avalanche."

The "large" and "very large" avalanches — including one near Grays and Torreys peaks late on Saturday afternoon — continue to have staff on edge, CAIC said.

"The size of these avalanches, and the severe consequences of getting caught in one, are what’s driving the heightened danger," CAIC said.

CAIC stressed that stability tests on the snow are not reliable in these conditions.

"You can trust the avalanche data, though, and there is no clearer sign of a dangerous snowpack than large, widely breaking avalanches — especially when there are lots of them," CAIC's forecast reads. "... Let recent avalanches be your guide. Realize that these are challenging conditions and ones that get people killed. Don't let your guard down, and start pushing into more consequential terrain. The snowpack is proving to be very unforgiving, and stability is slow to come. Keep your terrain choices conservative, and be patient."

Last week, CAIC said it saw "two of the largest human-triggered avalanches to occur in the Southern Mountains this year," which resulted in a close call around Telluride on Feb. 19 and the fatality in the Silverton area on Feb. 20.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center A skier triggered this avalanche around Bear Creek in the backcountry terrain adjacent to Telluride Ski Resort on Feb. 19, 2025. One person was partially buried and survived.

Colorado's 2024-2025 avalanche season has seen 51 incidents so far where at least one person was caught. In addition to the two deaths mentioned above, a skier died in an avalanche on Red Mountain Pass in January.

Always check CAIC's website for avalanche conditions and forecasts before heading out. Bring essential gear, which includes an avalanche transceiver, a shovel and a probe, and understand how to use them.

