Backcountry snowboarder killed in avalanche in 'The Nose' area near Silverton

SILVERTON, Colo. — A backcountry snowboarder was killed Thursday afternoon when she was caught up in an avalanche near Silverton.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said the incident happened in the Middle Fork of Mineral Creek drainage in an area known locally as "The Nose."

Silverton Medical Rescue via the Colorado Avalanche Information Center An avalanche in the Middle Fork of Middle Creek drainage where a backcountry tourer was killed on February 20, 2025

According to Silverton Medical Rescue, around 1:09 p.m., a 41-year-old woman from Crested Butte was snowboarding with a skiing partner when the two were caught and carried by an avalanche. The skier was able to move out of the way, but the snowboarder was buried in the snow.

CAIC said two staff members from a nearby backcountry hut saw the avalanche and alerted search and rescue. They then went to the area and found the skier before searching for the snowboarder.

The group of three found the snowboarder and pulled her from the snow, but she had sadly died.

Using a helicopter, search and rescue crews extracted the snowboarder from the area just before 2 p.m., according to Silverton Medical Rescue.

Both Silverton Medical Rescue and CAIC extended their condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the people involved in Thursday's incident.

The CAIC is investigating the cause of the avalanche and will publish its final report in a week.