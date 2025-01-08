Skier killed in an avalanche on Red Mountain Pass Tuesday, Colorado Avalanche Information Center says

A skier was caught, buried and killed in an avalanche on Red Mountain Pass Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said.

The avalanche occurred in an area locally known as Bollywood. This is back country terrain in the Northern San Juan Mountains above 11,300 feet. The avalanche was triggered by the skier, according to CAIC.

Forecasters with CAIC will visit the site Wednesday to learn more about what happened.

On Monday, CAIC said recently eight people have been caught in avalanches and over 160 total avalanches have been reported.

It can be difficult to spot the signs that an avalanche is possible, CAIC said, and someone could easily trigger a large and dangerous avalanche from a long distance away. New snow and strong wind also increase the chances of avalanches in drifts of snow above treeline.