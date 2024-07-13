RiNo businesses reeling after Denver shooting turns deadly

DENVER — What looks like a typical weekend in the River North Arts District feels like anything but that to folks who work near Larimer and 29th streets, where a shooting happened Wednesday night.

Denver Police have confirmed the man who was shot died from his injuries. He was identified as Todd Kidd by people who knew him. No arrests have been made in the case.

Kidd worked as a bouncer for Federales Denver, a bar and restaurant that appeared closed on Saturday.

“[It] seems pretty quiet around there, probably for reasons on the somber side, I would imagine. Typically, the block is just about to get going. It kind of feels eerie setting up alone,” said Aaron Graham, who works at Ratio Beerworks across the street from Federales.

The tragedy has left neighboring businesses in shock.

“Unfortunately, everything kind of happens in hindsight. It's not till an event occurs where you want maybe a more protected feeling, but it feels pretty protected right up until it's broken,” Graham said.

Long-term residents of the Five Points neighborhood say safety has been a concern lately.

“[There is] Just a lot of people are scared. That's the only thing I got from some of my bartender friends and people who work in the service industry in the neighborhood—is that they're a little scared,” said Tito Valdez, who lives in the area.

As Denver police continue to look for suspects, the community is banding together by raising money for Kidd’s family on GoFundMe as they mourn one of their own.

“Know that the block and everybody all pulls together to support. Just love each other,” Graham said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.