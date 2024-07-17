Watch Now
14-year-old homicide suspect in Federales shooting arrested in Wyoming

Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 17, 2024

DENVER — A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a man outside Federales Denver last week has been arrested in Wyoming, the Denver Police Department (DPD) announced on Wednesday.

After "extensive investigative efforts," DPD's fugitive unit investigators determined that suspect Steven "Echo" Marquez, 14, was in Casper, Wyoming. He was arrested there on Tuesday evening with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Casper Police Department, DPD said.

Marquez is accused of killing Todd Kidd on July 10 around 6:40 p.m. outside Federales Denver, a bar and restaurant at 29th and Larimer streets in the RiNo Arts District, DPD said. Their investigation found that Kidd, a bouncer at the bar, intervened in a disturbance and Marquez then allegedly shot him.

Kidd was transported to a hospital, where he died two days later.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover his funeral and other expenses.

Todd Kidd

Marquez was identified as a suspect through surveillance video and witness information, DPD said.

He is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.

No other details were immediately available.

