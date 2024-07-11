Watch Now
One person taken to hospital after shooting near Federales bar in RiNo

Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 10, 2024

DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Federales Denver and Barcelona Wine Bar in Denver's River North Art District (RiNo).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, at 7 p.m., the Denver Police Department said it was investigating a shooting in the area of 29th and Larimer Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Denver PD. Their condition is not known at this time.

There is also a heavy police presence one block away in the area of 29th and Lawrence. Denver PD confirms the two scenes are connected.

The 2900 block of Larimer Street is closed to vehicles and contains popular establishments, including Federales, Barcelona Wine Bar and Ratio Beerworks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

