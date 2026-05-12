Parents demand answers from Jeffco Public Schools about unreleased safety audit flagging 153 threats

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Schools parents are demanding answers after learning school district leaders received a third-party safety audit flagging 153 imminent threats — including a hit list with 15 names — a month before the shooting at Evergreen High School, but never released it to the public.

The audit was conducted by student safety firm Gaggle, which was given access to the district's Google Workspace, including Google Drive and email accounts belonging to students, from February to April 2025. In the report, the company said it looked for questionable content, such as cyberbullying and graphic or sexual stories, as well as imminent threats, including references to self-harm, violence, and domestic abuse.

▶ Denver7's Maggie Bryan talks with concerned parents who called for transparency at Monday's school board meeting and presses the school for answers

Parents say Jeffco Schools withheld safety audit results

In the report given to the school district last August, Gaggle said it found 153 imminent threats, including multiple references to suicidal ideation, ongoing self-harm, domestic abuse and potential acts of violence towards others.

Among the findings: a file containing the words "Hit List" in large font with a list of around 15 names, which the company said it assumed were names of other students.

Read the report:

Lindsay Datko, a parent of three Jeffco Public Schools students and the executive director of Jeffco Kids First, said she received a copy of the safety audit last week through a public records request to the school district.

"The safety audit was extremely concerning," Datko said. "It seems that students are crying out for help in different ways, and it needs to be firmly addressed."

Anaya Salcedo Jennifer Datko, a parent of three Jeffco Public Schools students, said she received a copy of the safety audit last week through a public records request to the school district.

Heather Gunsallus, a spokesperson for Gaggle, said what the audit found in Jeffco Public Schools was "serious and warranted prompt attention." She said according to the company’s data, school districts comparable in size to Jeffco average about 67 imminent threats over a 10-week period. Jeffco more than doubled that average, with 153 flagged threats.

Parent Jeremy Garst said he questions whether the school district did enough to protect students before a shooter opened fire at Evergreen High School eight months ago.

Anaya Salcedo Parent Jeremy Garst said he questions whether the school district did enough to protect students before a shooter opened fire at Evergreen High School eight months ago.

On Sept. 10, 2025, an Evergreen High School student shot two of his classmates before turning the gun on himself. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but we know the FBI was investigating the social media accounts connected to the 16-year-old boy two months before the attack. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a day after the shooting the teen had been "radicalized."

"Was he flagged in this report? Was he mentioned in this report?" questioned Garst. "Did they coordinate and bring parents in the loop when a student was suicidal or expressed, you know, an intent to harm other students? What was the process? Were these parents brought into that conversation, or were they kept in the dark too?"

In an emailed statement to Denver7, a spokesperson for Jeffco Public Schools said school district staff reviewed the Gaggle report and found the vast majority of information was "already known through safety systems and reporting pathways." The spokesperson said any new information was "appropriately followed up on."

Full statement from Jeffco Public Schools:

We want to acknowledge that information related to student digital safety and monitoring was referenced during public comment this evening.



The findings shared tonight were produced by a company called Gaggle, with which the district conducted a no-cost pilot last spring. The district’s review found that the vast majority of information identified by Gaggle was already known through existing safety systems and reporting pathways, including Securely–a similar system–and Safe2Tell. Any new information was appropriately followed up on, including conducting threat assessments when warranted.



When concerning online activity is flagged by the system, schools follow established processes to assess the situation, provide appropriate support, and involve families. Depending on the nature of the concern, that may include wellness checks, threat assessment protocols, student support interventions, disciplinary processes, safety planning, or coordination with parents and guardians.



Each safety platform operates somewhat differently, and no single tool functions as a standalone solution. In Jeffco, we utilize multiple systems and reporting pathways designed to support student safety and well-being, including online and email monitoring tools as well as community reporting systems such as Safe2Tell.



Student safety remains our highest priority, and we will continue to evaluate and strengthen the systems and supports that help us respond to concerns and support students effectively.

Anaya Salcedo Garst and other parents called for transparency from district leadership at Monday night's school board meeting.

Garst and other parents called for transparency from district leadership at Monday night's school board meeting, questioning why the district did not release the report to the community before a records request.

"The audit just skims the surface. I think it shows there's an issue," Datko said. "I think it's up to the district to find out how that's going to be resolved and to communicate that very clearly to the community."