Oversight agency posts initial findings into Chevron well site incident in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) on Friday posted the initial findings from its investigation into the release of oil and gas at a Chevron well site in the Galeton area earlier this month.

The release at the Bishop Well site in Weld County prompted evacuations on April 6. One person was injured and taken to a medical facility, according to Chevron. The incident also forced Galeton Elementary to close for two weeks.

The ECMC, which oversees oil and gas operations, posted an update on its investigation into the incident on Friday. According to the report, there was a "failure of the designed well barriers and a loss of control over the pressure within the wellbore, resulting in an uncontrolled flow — called a blowout — of fluids. During the blowout, wellbore fluids and fluids native to the formation, such as condensate and crude oil, emitted."

The agency said it has not yet determined the final cause of the incident, and its investigation is ongoing.

Also on Friday, the ECMC issued a notice to operators (NTO), directing operators to "review and report their policies, procedures, training, communication, and oversight regarding well integrity management and safety" during the period between "drilling rig release and start of production." The agency said this was done "out of an abundance of caution and in light of initial findings from ECMC’s investigation."

The release of oil and gas was contained after four days. Weld County officials said initial air quality tests show no cause for concern, but air and water monitoring will continue.

"From what we saw, none of the levels hit a point where we thought there was danger to the public," said Peter Graham, an emergency preparedness specialist with Weld County's health department, during a community meeting on April 10.