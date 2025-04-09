Work continues to contain release from Chevron well site in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Weld County were working on Wednesday to contain a release of oil and gas from a well site.

The Bishop well site incident occurred Sunday evening at an oil and gas facility south of WCR 74 near the community of Galeton.

The incident injured one person and prompted the evacuation of a handful of nearby residents and the closure of Galeton Elementary School.

Weld County authorities said crews removed equipment from the site, and air monitoring continues, with results remaining below levels of concern for public health.

The county said more equipment will be removed from the well site Wednesday.

It’s still unclear what caused the release, which Chevron said was “primarily water with some oil and gas."

Those with livestock should contact their veterinarians to evaluate and monitor their animals. If you have questions or need assistance boarding or relocating livestock, please get in touch with Chevron at 1-877-359-1285.

The Joint Information Center has established a Community Information Line at -970-400-4264.