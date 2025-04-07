Evacuation order in place for residents near Galeton amid incident at an oil and gas facility

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation order is in place for residents in the Galeton area as emergency personnel investigate an unknown incident at an oil and gas facility.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, officials at the Galeton Fire Protection District in Weld County learned about an incident at an oil and gas facility south of WCR 74, the department posted on social media.

Residents within a half mile of WCR 72 and WCR 51 were evacuated as a precaution, and Galeton Elementary School will remain closed on Monday. The school said it is closed due to a "containment issue."



The Galeton Fire Protection District said road closures go beyond this evacuation zone so emergency personnel can access the area.

All residents in the area have been asked to avoid ditch burning until further notice.

