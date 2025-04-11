Chevron well site release in Weld County contained after four days; evacuations remain in place

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After four days, a release of oil and gas from a Chevron well site has been contained, Weld County officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, officials at the Galeton Fire Protection District in Weld County learned about an incident at an oil and gas facility south of WCR 74, the department posted on social media.

Residents within a half mile of WCR 72 and WCR 51 were evacuated as a precaution, and Galeton Elementary School was closed on Monday due to the incident.

On Monday afternoon, Chevron said the well site was "releasing primarily water with some oil and gas" and that well control experts were on scene and air quality monitoring was being done. It said it was not aware of any health impacts from the release.

The company said that one "business partner employee" was injured and taken to a medical facility.

Twelve people were impacted by the evacuation order. According to Weld County officials, though the release has been contained, the evacuation order will remain in effect for at least another 24 hours as a precaution.

Galeton Elementary will remain closed on Friday, with hopes of reopening on Monday.

Community members shared concerns about air quality impacts on their families and farms during a packed meeting Thursday.

"The irritating eyes, it was like you could kind of taste it," said Jennifer Hiler, who lives about four miles south of the Chevron site.

Weld County officials said initial air quality tests show no cause for concern, but air and water monitoring will continue.

"From what we saw, none of the levels hit a point where we thought there was danger to the public," said Peter Graham, an emergency preparedness specialist with Weld County's health department.

Denver7

The Weld County Joint Information Center was activated to help the Galeton Fire Protection District with communication. To hear the most up-to-date information, residents can call 970-400-4264.

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.