Officials with Red Rocks Amphitheatre respond after severe hail injuries about 90 people

DENVER — Red Rocks Parks and Amphitheatre has issued a statement after a severe hailstorm hit the concert venue on Wednesday evening, injuring about 90 people, including seven who were transported to a hospital.

Popstar Louis Tomlinson was set to perform that evening, after a day of meteorologists predicting strong thunderstorms and large hail in the evening hours across the Denver metro area and eastern plains.

Here's a brief timeline: Around 8 p.m., the concert was paused for a weather delay. The all-clear was given at 8:35 p.m., followed by a second delay at 9:14 p.m. The show was officially canceled by 10:25 p.m. Attendees were encouraged to go to their cars during the delays.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder sent a tweet at 9:07 p.m. about multiple severe thunderstorms in the area moving east, including up to golf ball-sized hail in Evergreen. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for an area including Morrison at 9:12 p.m. and a second one was issued for west Denver, including Morrison, at 9:21 p.m. Five minutes later, it tweeted about a significant storm near Morrison with golf ball-sized hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Significant storm near Morrison, with radar indicating golf ball sized hail or larger near @RedRocksCO. Take cover with this storm!!



The venue posted a statement on Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre's social media Thursday morning. It is copied below, in full:

We want to take a moment to acknowledge the severe weather event at Red Rocks last night and offer our sincere best wishes to everyone affected by last night’s storms across Colorado. We hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his fans back soon under clear Colorado skies – we know this was supposed to be a special night and many of you traveled long distances to be here, which makes decisions regarding the postponement or cancellation of shows even harder.

The Red Rocks crew would like to thank the teams at West Metro Fire, Stadium Medical, Argus, Aramark, Denver Fire, Denver Police, the Mountain Parks Rangers, our own staff and fans for their work and cooperation in a fast-developing situation.

And, we’re having a little talk with Mother Nature about this weather business at Red Rocks. Between a wind-whipped opening night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains and hail, it’s been a crazy six weeks in the foothills. That’s part of the Red Rocks story, as are our fans who we’re lucky to have along for the ride.

That said, it’s not all bad - Widespread Panic, Zach Bryan, Lyle Lovett and Colorado Symphony fans should probably bring some sunscreen. That’s springtime in the Rockies for ya.

The venue added a comment saying that information about refunds would come from Live Nation. It added: "We’re also aware of concerns regarding staff. This is not what we want to see from a situation like last night, and we are currently gathering more information."

The post was met with mixed reactions.

Dozens of replies to the post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram claimed that concessions staff prevented people from standing under their tents, mocked the concert-goers and took videos of them trying to find shelter.

Multiple people said members of Louis's team helped attendees by getting medics and helping people to safety.

Some people recommended that Red Rocks should have some sort of structure to keep people safe if severe weather moves in quickly.

The amphitheater has limited places to shelter if the sky opens up. There are few trees or locations where the red rocks jut out enough to avoid hail. The bathrooms and Colorado Music Hall of Fame — which is near the amphitheater, but typically closed during concerts — are some of the few spots that offer a secure place to wait out a storm.

Videos from concert-goers showed people crammed in the bathrooms.

Other commenters suggested that people look at the weather forecast in more detail. Dangerous weather moved into the area on Thursday afternoon after hours of forecasts about severe thunderstorms and large hail around the Denver metro area.

In total, seven people were taken to a hospital and between 80 and 90 people were hurt in the hailstorm. According to West Metro Fire, which responded to the scene, the people who had to be hospitalized had injuries that were not life-threatening. Injuries included cuts and broken bones.

Tomlinson said in a tweet around midnight that he hoped everyone was OK.

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

Americana singer-songwriter Shakey Graves is set to perform at Red Rocks on Thursday evening. However, more severe weather is expected Thursday afternoon, developing around 2 p.m. and pushing east through the afternoon and early evening.

The NWS has issued a flash flood watch for the Denver metro area — plus south and east over the Palmer Divide, Washington County, Morgan County, Arapahoe County and Adams County — until midnight. It began at noon.

In addition, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for the Front Range and northeast Colorado.

Red Rocks notes on its website that visitors should "be prepared for adverse weather conditions, including full exposure to the sun, strong wind and even severe rain or snow." It also says umbrellas are prohibited for concerts.