Nuggets and Summit both lose on Saturday, but Denver fans keep the faith in their teams

DENVER — Downtown Denver was decked out in green on Saturday, and not just for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The crowd at Stoneys Bar & Grill was doused in green for the very first Denver Summit FC match, which took place in San Jose, California.

"I woke up feeling like a kid on Christmas. I have been so excited all day," said Dana Kettlewell, one of the founding members of The 14ers, Denver Summit FC’s sole Supporters Group. "I can't believe we're here and that this community exists, and we get to support our team.”

The game may not have gone the way Summit fans hoped, but the moment in Denver sports history was not lost on the group that gathered at the bar to watch the game together.

"I love watching women's soccer because of the stories, knowing the stories of our players and what they have had to overcome and what they fight for to get to where we are today," said Kettlewell.

Caleb Foreman Saturday marked the first game for the Denver Summit FC, Colorado’s first women’s professional soccer franchise.

Meanwhile, after the Summit the Denver Nuggets played the Los Angeles Lakers in a close game that spilled into overtime. Ultimately, the Lakers won, but Nuggets fans still have faith in their team — and were excited about the start of a new team in the city.

"We come out to support our teams, and super excited about the women's team and hopeful that the Nuggets can maybe win us another championship this season," said Sophia Rhodes.

Denver Summit FC Denver Summit FC's full 2026 schedule — game times and how to watch The Denver7 Team

The Summit have two more games — against Orlando Pride and Gotham FC — before the first home game on Saturday, March 28. Then, the club will take on the Washington Spirit at 12 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Summit will play the rest of their home matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park — also home to the Colorado Rapids — in Commerce City until its temporary stadium in Centennial is ready by summer.

Want a sneak peek behind the scenes? Denver7 Sports aired its very first "Pitchside" show on Friday evening, where we bring you exclusive interviews, in-depth storytelling and more unique access. In episode one, our Denver7 Sports crew takes us through the highlights of this 13-month buildup to the Summit’s first match against Bay FC.

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