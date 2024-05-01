No charges filed against DPD officers who shot, killed suspect who took hostages

DENVER — No charges will be filed against four Denver police officers who fired their weapons at a suspect who locked himself inside a Federal Boulevard convenience store in March.

The suspect, who was shot multiple times by the officers, was later pronounced dead.

On the evening of March 1, the suspect, Christopher Cauch, jumped the counter at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 400 block of North Federal Blvd and later forced an employee into an office.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, witnesses who called 911 reported that Cauch had a knife, but it was later determined he was carrying a prying tool with a several inch-long metal shaft.

Denver7

Cauch forced the clerk into the office where another employee was already inside. According to a news release, the suspect held the two employees inside the office against their will.

Four DPD officers responded to 911 calls and yelled for the suspect to open the door, to which he refused, according to the DA’s office.When the officers forced the door open with a battering ram, the suspect was holding the tool against the clerk’s neck and said he was going to stab the victim.

It was at that point the four DPD officers fired their weapons, striking Cauch.

Denver Denver police shoot man who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk, took hostages Sydney Isenberg

The DA’s office said in a release an investigation revealed the deadly use of force was justified by DPD officers Shane Sperry, Pablo Carrera, Savannah Vandermiller and Corporal Kevin Antoine.

“After a thorough review of all the evidence in the case, I believe that the use of force by all four officers was justified based on Colorado law regarding use of force. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against any of the officers,” said District Attorney Beth McCann