Denver police shoot man who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk, took two people hostage during potential robbery

Posted at 8:15 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 23:17:06-05

DENVER — A man was shot and killed by Denver police after he allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk and took two people hostage during a potential robbery Friday night.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said officers were called out to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven located at 450 Federal Boulevard around 6:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a clerk who was "under duress" behind a door that led to a back room.

Thomas said his officers heard an altercation happening in the back room, but the door was locked. After their commands went unanswered, the officers took a battering ram to the door and made their way inside, according to the police chief.

The officers saw a suspect and two victims inside the room. The suspect had a hold on one of the victims and was "threatening him with a sharp object," according to Thomas. The police chief said the officers opened fire until the suspect went down.

Medics at the scene performed life-saving measures on the suspect, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The condition of the clerk is unknown at this time. The two people who were taken hostage are shaken but unharmed, according to Thomas.

Thomas said investigators will be at the convenience store well into the night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

