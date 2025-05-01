Nicholas Karol-Chik to be sentenced for participation in fatal rock throwing incident

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Thursday morning, the first of three friends will be sentenced in the killing of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell.

Nicholas Karol-Chik took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against his friend Joseph Koenig. He told jurors Koenig was the one who threw the rock through the windshield of Bartell's car, killing her.

Zachary Kwak was also in the car and he took a plea deal as well.

Karol-chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, committing a crime of violence and attempted first-degree murder.

The plea deal reduced his original charge of first-degree murder, and required him to testify against Koenig during his trial, which ended last week.

"What this plea does is it takes it out of the mandatory life without the possibility of parole sentence for first degree murder, so it gives this young defendant a chance to potentially serve this sentence and get out of prison before the end of his natural life," said Christopher Decker, criminal defense attorney and legal analyst.

Decker said when a group is involved in a "horrific crime," it's not uncommon for prosecutors to find the least at fault of the group, and make them a deal to help strengthen their case against the most at fault.

Crime Alexa Bartell death: Man convicted of murder in JeffCo rock-throwing case Katie Parkins

"His lawyers will stand up and will argue that while he was a participant of this horrific set of crimes, that after he participated in it, he made the right decision to admit his responsibility assist the prosecution in convicting the individual who was arguably more culpable, and in that fashion, assisted the prosecution in obtaining the conviction that they got a week or so ago," said Decker."

Karol-Chik did admit to throwing rocks at at least nine other cars

His sentencing will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors are expecting seven people to speak

Kwak is slated to be sentenced Friday. He faces 20-32 years in prison.