Second co-defendant testifies against close friend on trial for murder of Alexa Bartell in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A second co-defendant testified that his close friend, who is on trial for throwing a rock through a woman's windshield and killing her in Jefferson County in 2023, convinced him for some time immediately after the crash to blame her death on their other friend.

This began changing in early 2024, when the second co-defendant told his lawyers that he wanted to speak with prosecutors, as he wanted to change his story and confirm that he now believed Koenig had thrown the rock.

The trial for Joseph Edwin Koenig, 20, began on Friday with jury selection, and opening statements started on Monday morning.

The first co-defendant, Zachary Kwak, 20, was on the stand for much of Thursday afternoon. The second co-defendant, Nicholas Karol-Chik, 20, testified on Friday.

Both Kwak and Karol-Chik have pleaded guilty and their plea deals required them to testify against Koenig. Koenig pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2024.

All three defendants were 18 years old at the time of the crime. They were all charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault in connection with the 2023 death of Alexa Bartell. She died on April 19, 2023 after a large landscaping rock crashed through her windshield as she was driving northbound on Indiana Street, just south of State Highway 128, in Jefferson County. About a week afterward, the three suspects were arrested. They were also accused of throwing rocks at multiple other cars.

Bartell family

Kwak testified on Thursday, saying that after an evening of throwing rocks at stationary and moving cars, Koenig, who was driving, began speeding just beyond 100 mph and hurled a rock at Bartell's incoming headlights. Kwak recalled an odd feeling in the car after they left the scene, saying while the three teens were concerned, he admitted he was not sure if they were more worried about the driver or getting caught.

He said he did not throw any rocks at vehicles that evening, which is something that Karol-Chik disputed in his testimony Friday morning.

Hear more from Zachary Kwak's Thursday testimony in the video below, or read our in-depth coverage here.

Rock-throwing case: Co-defendant testifies in murder trial of Alexa Bartell

Karol-Chik: "Joe said we won't have to worry about it because we’ll just say that Zach did it"

Friday morning began with Koenig's second co-defendant, Nicholas Karol-Chik, testifying against him. Karol-Chik walked into the courtroom in a green jumpsuit with his hands handcuffed in the front.

Prosecutors' questioning began a few minutes before 9 a.m.

“Who threw the rock that killed Alexa Bartell?” she started.

“Joseph Koenig," Karol-Chik answered.

When asked about Koenig, Karol-Chik said he was his best friend. They shared a similar interest in cars and fixing them up, he testified.

He said that the two of them began throwing rocks at cars beginning in February 2023. It started with parked cars but late that month transitioned to oncoming traffic. He said he is right-handed and it was easier for him to throw out the passenger side of the car, while Koenig could throw "shot put style" with his left hand while driving. Prosecutors previously established that Koenig had signed jail paperwork with his left hand.

In court, the prosecutor asked Karol-Chik about several instances where he and Koenig went out after dark to collect rocks and throw them at cars. On April 1, 2023, he testified that they also had a statue head with them, which was part of a pile of junk left in a car that Koenig had purchased. They took pictures with the statue, he said.

At a stoplight that evening, Koenig jumped into the bed of the truck while Karol-Chik, who was driving, sped up. Koenig threw the statue head at a small sedan, Karol-Chik said.

“I got a quick look in the mirror and saw this statue head that we had, I guess, for lack of a better word, explode into a lot of pieces," Karol-Chik said. "And that’s all that I saw before we were forced to turn.”

They circled back and saw the damaged car and when they came back a second time, it was gone. The teens parked, got out of their truck car and picked up pieces of the statue, knowing that they had taken pictures with it around town and were likely spotted on surveillance cameras with it, he said.

The prosecutor then moved onto April 19, 2023, the evening that Bartell was killed.

Karol-Chik testified that Koenig contacted him around 5 or 6 p.m. that evening via Snapchat and he met up with him, and later Kwak. Kwak was a newer friend and they had only started hanging out in the week prior, Karol-Chik said.

The trio, with a fourth friend, went to a Walmart. Karol-Chik said he and Koenig had collected rocks from there before, and his friend had instructed him to do so again, which he did. Kwak helped, he said. Koenig adjusted the front seat so he could take over driving responsibilities.

At that point, their fourth friend asked to go home and they dropped him off. On their way out of that neighborhood, they started throwing rocks at parked cars, Karol-Chik said. Everybody would celebrate if they hit one, he recalled. When the prosecution asked why they were throwing rocks, he replied, "I can't give you a good reason." She asked if there is ever a good reason, and he said, "Never."

The teens then went to the Apex Center to gather more rocks.

Back on the road, they began throwing rocks at cars. Karol-Chik said Kwak participated in throwing the rocks at moving cars, which Kwak disputed in his testimony the prior day in court. It's not clear which is correct.

They gathered more rocks near a medical center.

Karol-Chik said they were all disappointed when they missed a car and cheered when they hit one.

“Do you feel your cheering contributed to the continued rock-throwing at oncoming cars?" the prosecution asked.

“Yes, because us cheering made the others want to continue doing it," he answered.

After throwing rocks at three cars on Highway 93, they turned on Indiana Street, where Bartell was killed. Karol-Chik said the road is hilly and not well lit.

“While we were at the top of one of those hills, we saw headlights that had just came past the top of another hill that was right in front of us," he testified. "... We said this was going to be the final one and then we were just going home after it.”

In a shaky voice, he recalled Koenig speeding up and rolling down the window. He said he could see Koenig was going 80 mph. Kwak had testified the day prior that they were going just over 100 mph. It's not clear which is correct.

Karol-Chik said he put a rock on the center counsel, as he had all night, so Koenig could grab it with his left hand while keeping his right hand on the steering wheel.

“Like he had been doing all night, with his left hand, he threw it out of the driver’s side window into the path of the car that was oncoming," Karol-Chik testified, crying. "When we had passed the car, Zach (Kwak) looked out the rear windshield and he said, 'I think they went down into a ditch.’”

Koenig pulled a U-turn and pulled over on the shoulder, where Karol-Chik and Kwak threw the remaining rocks out of the car, he testified.

“We just wanted to get rid of everything," he said.

As they continued in that direction, they passed Bartell's car, which had gone down a ditch. They turned around again and went by it slowly. Kwak took a photo, which he sent to their group text on Snapchat, Karol-Chik said. He did not know why Kwak took the photo, he said.

When the prosecution asked, Karol-Chik said it was hard to tell how Koenig was feeling, but he seemed excited.

"He kept turning from his seat in the driver’s seat to look at me and look at Zach in the backseat…" Karol-Chik told the court. "He would just be smiling. He would just look at us with this big smile on his face.”

Karol-Chik said he thought the driver was seriously hurt based on how far the car had gone off the road, but they did not stop to check on her, call 911 or help her in any way.

“We wanted to distance ourselves as much as possible," he said.

After this, they dropped Kwak off at home and Koenig returned Karol-Chik to his truck.

He estimated that the three of them threw a total of 30 rocks that night — roughly 10 each. The trio had only thought of damaging cars, and never thought about who may be driving them, he said.

As he left the neighborhood, Karol-Chik said he turned in the opposite direction of home to go toward Highway 93, where he saw multiple vehicles, as well as emergency vehicles, pulled over on the side of the road. They had been hit prior to Bartell's crash. He recalled sending a video of the scene to his two friends saying, "We f***ed up."

He then continued to where Bartell's car had stopped.

“So, it was while I was driving on the road that my headlights showed something glimmering on the road," he said. "And I knew that it was glass. And it was after I passed that point that I looked at my rear view mirror, and I saw that the car was still off on the side of the road.”

Denver7

The following days, Karol-Chik did not see Kwak, but texted with the two teens multiple times. He did meet up with Koenig, who seemed nervous as they reviewed what had happened.

“Joe said we won't have to worry about it because we’ll just say that Zach did it," Karol-Chik testified.

He said he did exactly that when police initially contacted him, because Koenig was like a brother to him and he wanted to protect him.

When asked by prosecutors, Karol-Chik acknowledged that any of the rocks they threw that night — or prior — could have killed somebody.

The defense began their cross-examination of Karol-Chik at 11:26 a.m.

“You lied and lied and lied for over an hour to (law enforcement)," the defense said, starting with his first interview with police. "You pretty much blamed everything on Zach… You blamed him for things he did do and for things he didn’t do.”

The court then took a lunch break and is expected to return at 1:15 p.m.

Other witnesses are expected Friday afternoon

Refresh this page for updates throughout the day