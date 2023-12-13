Man arrested seven months after deadly shooting at Tesla charging station in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A man has been arrested seven months after a deadly shooting at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater.

Adam Fresquez, 33, was shot and killedat a supercharger station at the Edgewater Public Market on May 3.

In its announcement Tuesday, the Edgewater Police Department said video evidence shows Fresquez and Jeremy Alan Smith, 39, arriving at the supercharger station within seconds of each other. Fresquez is seen walking toward Smith's Tesla and then stumbling away less than a minute later, police said.

The video captured Smith pulling out of the parking space and traveling east. Minutes later, Smith called 911 and told the dispatcher he had maced and shot someone after they "pulled a gun" on him, according to Edgewater police.

The confrontation stemmed from an earlier road rage incident, according to police. The department said both Fresquez and Smith were armed.

An autopsy revealed Fresquez was shot in the back twice. It also revealed Fresquez had trace amounts of cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Edgewater PD presented the case to First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King on Sept. 19, the department said. In the following months, "additional items of evidence were collected and submitted for forensic testing." Those results were obtained on Dec. 6.

Smith was arrested at his Denver home Tuesday for murder in the second degree and manslaughter. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Fresquez's family has spent the last seven months calling for justice, claiming there have been a number of inconsistencies and discrepancies throughout the investigation.

“It’s infuriating because that’s unheard of,” said Adam’s sister, Crystal Fresquez. “When do you hear of someone committing a crime just like he’s done — macing and shooting my brother, not once, but twice in the back, fleeing the scene, calling 911 30 to 45 minutes later and not being arrested?”

In a statement, Edgewater Police Chief Eric Sonstegard said the department's priority was to "present a thorough and complete investigation."

“Our priority from the beginning of the case was to present a thorough and complete investigation. I recognize the tremendous toll that the long wait has taken on Adam’s family. I am thankful to District Attorney King and her staff for their tremendous teamwork throughout this investigation and that they will be moving forward with a criminal prosecution," said Sonstegard.

DA King also released a statement, saying criminal charges were filed "after a careful legal analysis and considering all available evidence."

“I appreciate all the hard work that the Edgewater Police Department and my investigative team have dedicated to the investigation of what occurred on the morning of May 3, 2023. After a careful legal analysis and considering all available evidence, we have decided that criminal charges must be filed, and we will now proceed with a criminal prosecution," said King.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

