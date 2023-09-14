Edgewater police wrapping up investigation into deadly shooting at Tesla charging station

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Edgewater detectives are wrapping up their investigation into the killing of a man at a Tesla charging station in May. But the victim's family is raising concerns about the credibility of the case.

Adam Fresquez, 33, was shot and killed at a Tesla charging station at the Edgewater Public Market during an altercation following a road rage incident. The shooter — only identified as a 38-year-old man — left the scene, called 911 to turn himself in and was released, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Fresquez’s sister told Denver7 information from Edgewater police has, at times, been contradictory.

“Initially we were told that my brother was shot going towards the assailant in his chest,” Crystal Fresquez said.

Denver7 obtained the autopsy report for Adam Fresquez, which concluded he died of two gunshot wounds into his back that punctured several organs. The autopsy also said Fresquez had fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

“He was maced first and then shot in the back twice. That's what killed my brother, not the drugs in his system,” Crystal said.

The family has teamed up with the Denver Justice Project advocacy group in hopes of putting pressure on the First Judicial District Attorney's Office and the City of Edgewater for answers.

“The more important question is, how come there was never a toxicology taken of the assailant?” said Alexander Landau, the founder of the Denver Justice Project. “The Edgewater Police Department is going out of their way to conceal the identity of this individual.”

Another factor creating doubt for the family is the investigation First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King asked the Colorado Attorney General's Office to open into Edgewater PD in June.

King alleges a pattern of misconduct within the department between 2016 and 2021. She said current Police Chief Eric Sonstegard has been fully cooperative but “these events and allegations of misconduct must be addressed with accountability to ensure they do not recur in the future.”

“We're not just going to sit back and take whatever it is that Edgewater PD is presenting,” Crystal said.

Sonstegard told Denver7 he's met with the family and updated them when his investigation concluded. He said investigators had a lengthy delay due to forensic analysis.

“Our sole priority since May 3rd has been to ensure we put a thorough and complete case together. We are doing the best we can. And doing it fast is a secondary priority to doing it right,” Sonstegard said.

Edgewater police will present their case to the district attorney's office next week. Sonstegard said more information will be released after.