Family of man shot and killed during Edgewater Tesla charging station altercation gathers for protest

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The family of a man who was shot and killed during an altercation at an Edgewater Tesla charging station in what the alleged shooter claims self-defense said they are continuing their fight for what they see as justice.

Saturday, dozens of loved ones gathered at the Edgewater Public Market, the spot where 33-year-old Adam Michael Fresquez was shot and killed on May 3.

They're demanding more transparency in the case, which remains open.

"It hurts a lot, but we have to be strong," said Lena Mendez, Fresquez's mother. She said Fresquez leaves behind two children and a wife.

Mendez returned to the area where her son took his last breath to have her voice heard.

"I'm hoping they will press charges against the gentleman who shot and killed my son," she said.

Fresquez family

Edgewater police said an altercation between two men escalated and shots were fired. The second man involved left the scene and later called 911 to tell them what happened.

That man, whose identity has not been released, was detained and later released. So far, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Saturday, Edgewater Police told Denver7 they're still deep into the investigation, collecting evidence and looking at all angles before anything is presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

"All we keep being told is, 'It's complicated,'" said Mendez. "I don't know that I'll ever heal, but I think that the hardest part of going through this is knowing that he's walking around, not behind bars."

Mendez said they don't know anything about the alleged shooter but said he's claiming it was self-defense.

"Even if it was self-defense, did you drug test the guy? Do you know why he left the scene of the crime? You know, what was he hiding that he had to leave? That is my issue," said Mendez.

Fresquez's loved ones said they'll continue speaking out until they get justice.

"We would ask for prayers, prayers that our family gets through this — prayers for justice for Adam," said Lena Mendez. "He was a great, great person. He loved his family."

If you saw anything that day connected to the possible road rage or the shooting, contact Detective T. Robenalt at 720-763-3029 or trobenalt@edgewaterpd.com.