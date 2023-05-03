Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fight at Tesla charging station leads to deadly shooting at Edgewater Public Market, police say

Limited information was immediately available but the person shot was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
A shooting, allegedly over a Tesla charging station, injured one person at the Edgewater Public Market Wednesday morning. According to the Edgewater Police Department, the shooting started as a fight between two Tesla drivers over the charging station in the 5500 block of W 20th avenue, in the market's parking lot. Limited information was immediately available, but the person was shot shortly before 10 a.m. and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Sgt. Bob Brink, Edgewater Police Department spokesperson told Denver7.
tesla charging station shooting.png
Posted at 10:26 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:31:41-04

DENVER — A shooting, allegedly over a Tesla charging station, killed one person at the Edgewater Public Market Wednesday morning.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, the shooting started as a fight between two Tesla drivers over the charging station in the 5500 block of W 20th avenue, in the market's parking lot.

Limited information was immediately available, but the person was shot around 9:40 a.m. and was initially taken to a hospital in serious condition, Jenny Fulton, spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told Denver7.

The driver who was shot later died, the sheriff's office said.

Fight at Tesla charging station leads to deadly shooting at Edgewater Public Market, police say

Police on the scene told Denver7 reporter Bayan Wang, the Tesla driver who allegedly shot the other driver, left the scene and later called 911 to report what had happened.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that driver was taken into custody in the 1500 block of Xavier Street in Denver.

There is no further threat to the public. This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-sanders-furryscurry.png

Community

Join Denver7 at the 30th annual Furry Scurry on May 6. Click and learn more