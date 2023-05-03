Fight at Tesla charging station leads to deadly shooting at Edgewater Public Market, police say

DENVER — A shooting, allegedly over a Tesla charging station, killed one person at the Edgewater Public Market Wednesday morning.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, the shooting started as a fight between two Tesla drivers over the charging station in the 5500 block of W 20th avenue, in the market's parking lot.

Limited information was immediately available, but the person was shot around 9:40 a.m. and was initially taken to a hospital in serious condition, Jenny Fulton, spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told Denver7.

The driver who was shot later died, the sheriff's office said.

Police on the scene told Denver7 reporter Bayan Wang, the Tesla driver who allegedly shot the other driver, left the scene and later called 911 to report what had happened.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that driver was taken into custody in the 1500 block of Xavier Street in Denver.

There is no further threat to the public. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Witnesses say they saw the alleged suspect drive off in a Tesla.

PD confirms a suspect has been arrested. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/cFLpGTDYdL — Bayan Wang (@bayanwang) May 3, 2023