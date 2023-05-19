Luis Garcia's father speaks for the first time Friday about the loss of his 16-year-old son

DENVER — For the first time, Luis Garcia's father spoke publicly Friday about the unimaginable loss of his 16-year-old son.

Our partners at the Denver Post report the student's family accuses Denver Public Schools, district leaders and the city of negligence in failing to protect students- including by removing armed police from the school. An attorney representing the family made the allegations in a legal notice preceding an anticipated wrongful-death lawsuit.

"When we talk to the police, we ask why there was no security at the school. They told us the school board didn't want to give any tickets to students that would be selling or doing drugs. They are taking care of those kids, but who is taking care of our kids? The kids that go to school, that work, that actually do sports, the good kids. Who takes care of them?" Luis' father Santos Garcia said Friday.

The Denver East High School student was shot and killed near campus three months ago.

Luis Garcia was gunned down while inside a parked car near the school on the afternoon of Feb. 13. He was taken to the hospital with a "very poor prognosis" and died Wednesday at Denver Health after a 17-day fight for his life.

"The day he got shot, after surgery, the superintendent Dr. Alex Marerro, a stranger to us, one of the people that I think failed my brother, came to the hospital and asked to see him and what’s wrong with that? The entitlement he had to even ask when not even his siblings were allowed to see him. That was the last time I personally saw him show up for my brother," Jovana Garcia, Luis' older sister said Friday.

Shortly after the incident and following a police pursuit, two suspects were taken into custody in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Elmira Street.

The suspects — a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — were in a stolen Kia Sportage which crashed and ended upside down during the pursuit. Their names have not been released.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Gun violence at the Denver high school was addressed during city council meeting on Feb. 16. A group of students called for enhanced cameras and security measures, school resource officers, and limited access to campus during school hours to start.

A little more than a month later, two Denver East deans were shot at school.

"The worst part is that weeks after my brother passed, there was an incident where two adults were injured. Injured, not dead. And then they wanted change. Was Luis' life not enough?" said Jovana.