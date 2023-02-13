Denver police investigating two shootings near Denver Public Schools campuses

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating two shootings — one near Denver East High School and the other near Denver Public Schools headquarters.

At 2:57 p.m., the department issued a tweet about a shooting in the area of 17th and Espalande.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 17th & Espalande. EB 17th is closed. One victim located and transported. Investigators are working to develop suspect info. #Denver pic.twitter.com/OWUZxbl3G0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 13, 2023

One victim was taken to the hospital. Denver PD did not release the victim's condition.

Five minutes later, the department issued a tweet about a shooting at 18th and Lincoln.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 18th & Lincoln. One victim located and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/O0cfMQOIiN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 13, 2023

One victim was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries."

The investigations into both shootings are active. At this time, it is not known if the two shootings are connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.