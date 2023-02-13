Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver police investigating two shootings near Denver Public Schools campuses

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 3:19 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 17:19:06-05

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating two shootings — one near Denver East High School and the other near Denver Public Schools headquarters.

At 2:57 p.m., the department issued a tweet about a shooting in the area of 17th and Espalande.

One victim was taken to the hospital. Denver PD did not release the victim's condition.

Five minutes later, the department issued a tweet about a shooting at 18th and Lincoln.

One victim was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries."

The investigations into both shootings are active. At this time, it is not known if the two shootings are connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-streamingweather.png

Weather cameras, conditions and live radar | Streaming here