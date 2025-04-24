Loved ones of Denver restaurant murder victims still seeking justice two years later

DENVER — Two years have passed since two employees were shot and killed while working at American Elm restaurant in Denver. Today, their murders remain unsolved.

On Thursday, Denver7 spoke with loved ones of Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez, who are hoping for justice.

Gutierrez, 58, was working as a cook and Vaughn-Dahler, 34, was working as the manager when they were both found dead inside the restaurant on April 24, 2023. American Elm closed for several days after the homicides and reopened on Mother’s Day of 2023. Few details have been released since then.

"Of course, we miss her every day," said Vaughn-Dahler's mother-in-law Debbie Dahler. "Just disappointed that it hasn't been solved yet."

Denver7 Debbie Dahler and Tom Dahler

"The only thing we can do is hope that something will happen here with the investigation," added Tom Dahler, Emerall's father-in-law.

Iraís Ramos, one of Gutierrez’s close friends and roommate, said the anniversary of the shooting gets harder every year.

"Sadness more than anything because he is someone who didn't deserve this," Ramos said, in Spanish. "He was a very good person, hard-working, always there for anyone who needed him."

Denver7 Iraís Ramos

Ramos said she's confident the suspect will be brought to justice soon.

"That person will be found and that will be when I can finally sleep better and know justice was served," she said.

Local Reward increased for leads in murder of two American Elm Restaurant employees Jeff Anastasio

In a statement to Denver7, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said they are thankful for the continued attention brought to the case.

DPD said despite the "extensive investigation into these homicides," which is ongoing, they have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

Denver7

"We continue asking for the community’s assistance through tips, which can be submitted anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. The reward for information in this case is up to $32,600," DPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.