Two years later, double homicide at Denver restaurant remains unsolved

DENVER — Two years later, Denver investigators are still working to find the person who killed two employees at the American Elm restaurant in the city's West Highlands neighborhood.

Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez, 58, a cook at American Elm, and Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, a manager, were found dead inside the restaurant in the afternoon of April 24, 2023.

American Elm closed for several days after the incident and reopened on Mother’s Day 2023.

In April 2023, Denver7 spoke with Yarely Hernandez, a close friend of Gutierrez who saw him two days before his death.

"He was loving, he was very respectful, very responsible. Just a good person, a good, good person," Hernandez said of her friend. "To whoever did this, you took a son, a father, a friend."

Last year, Denver7 sat down with Vaughn-Dahler's husband, Andrew Dahler. At the time, Andrew said he had no answers about what led to their deaths.

"They're still trying to find out if there was any sort of motivation behind it, whether it was money or personal or anything like that. They still can't determine that," Andrew said at the time. "We would believe that it's random based on the simple fact that both Emerall and Ignacio didn't really have any enemies, and they were trying to, they would always try to help out everyone that they knew."

In a bulletin issued Wednesday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the killer has still not been identified after two years.

"The families of Emerall and Ignacio continue to wait for answers—grieving, hoping, and calling on the community for help," the bulletin reads.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was near the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue between 10 a.m. and noon on April 24, 2023.

Authorities are offering a reward of $32,600 for information that leads to an arrest. Denver authorities credited "overwhelming community support" for the high reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.