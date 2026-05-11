Loaded gun magazine found on Frontier flight, passengers deboarded at DIA

DENVER — Passengers were deplaned Sunday evening after a gun magazine was found on a Frontier flight scheduled from Denver to Phoenix, a Frontier spokesperson confirmed. It's the second incident in days involving a Frontier flight at Denver International Airport.

Those on the plane were rescreened "as a matter of precaution," the spokesperson said. There were no findings in a security sweep of the plane, the spokesperson said.

▶ Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn speaks with a passenger who was on the flight

Gun magazine found on Frontier flight leaving from DIA, passengers evacuated

Passengers on the flight, originally scheduled for Sunday around 8 p.m., were rebooked for a Monday flight around 6:30 a.m., per Flight Aware, leaving passengers stuck in Denver overnight. The Frontier spokesperson said the flight crew had exceeded their duty time.

An airport spokesperson said the security incident was specific to passengers on that flight.

A TSA union spokesperson told Denver7 they hadn't yet heard about the incident and were working to learn more.

"Finding a magazine on a plane means we missed it," they wrote in an email. "Not good."

Local DIA runway death prompts security, safety questions Robert Garrison

The incident comes just days after a person was killed after jumping a perimeter fence and being hit by a Frontier plane on Friday. The person has not been identified and is not believed to be an airport employee.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Denver7 works to learn more.