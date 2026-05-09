Frontier Airlines jet bound for Los Angeles strikes pedestrian on Denver International Airport runway

DENVER — A Frontier Airlines jet hit a person walking across a runway at Denver International Airport Friday night.

Statement from DEN on incident tonight: Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept. (1/2) — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2026

Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal. 231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted. 2/2 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2026

The jet hit the pedestrian during takeoff just after 11pm Friday, according to an 'X' post from DIA.

After the crash, there was a "brief engine fire that was promply extinguished by the Denver FIre Department", according to the post.

There were 231 people on board the Los Angeles bound flight. According to Frontier Airlines, 224 were passengers, seven were crew members.

In a statement DIA said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and the runway where this happened, 17L, will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Denver7 reached out to Frontier Airlines Saturday morning. Below is a statement the airline provided: