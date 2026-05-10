DENVER — Security and safety questions remain after a person was struck and killed on a runway by a departing Frontier flight after the person allegedly trespassed onto Denver International Airport property Friday night.

Security surveillance video of the incident obtained by Denver7 Sunday shows the moment Frontier Airlines flight 4345 struck a pedestrian as the Airbus A320, carrying 231 souls, raced down runway 17L.

► The video below shows the moment just before impact:

DIA security video shows moment before impact

The plane, on route from Denver to Los Angeles International Airport, “reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday,” according to a post on the airport’s official X account.

An official confirmed to ABC News that "the person was at least partially consumed by one of the engines."

It’s unclear why the person, who has yet to be identified, was on the runway in the first place, but an airport spokesperson said the person jumped a perimeter fence and was struck two minutes later. The person is not believed to be an airport employee.

► Watch Robert Garrison's report in the player below:

DIA runway death prompts security, safety questions

“We’re stopping on the runway,” the pilot tells the control tower, according to the site ATC.com. “We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire.”

After the strike, the plane filled with smoke, prompting the captain to order an evacuation via slides on the runway. Passengers were then bused to the terminal.

Passenger Victoria Lohman described hearing a loud bang.

"We started going down the runway and all of a sudden this huge bang," she said. "Everyone got really frightened and understandably so."

Victoria Lohman

Another passenger, Levi Lynn, described the moment the collision happened.

“Right as I looked out the window, and I could feel the bang, it was like a shock wave, but it was so quick. The fire lasted, I'd say about 10 or 15 seconds, and then it just let itself out. That’s when the smoke really filled the cabin,” Lynn said.

DIA said 12 passengers suffered minor injuries and five were taken to hospitals.

The incident is raising concerns about airport perimeter security.

Aviation security expert and Metro State University Denver professor Jeff Price told Denver7 that accessing airport grounds is surprisingly easy.

“Airport fencing is not that difficult to overcome. Anybody who's ever seen an airport fence. It's not really that complex. Some airports have more complex fencing than others. TSA standards vary from airport to airport. Dia obviously meets those standards,” Price said.

Price said the goal of the perimeter fencing around an airport is not necessarily to prevent people from trespassing, but more to slow them down.

► Watch more coverage as Maggy Wolanske speaks with passengers about what they experienced on board:

Passengers share experience of evacuating flight after plane hit pedestrian on DIA runaway

“It's really there to be a delaying action, a deterrence action, to allow the airport and other personnel to respond if somebody tries to get on the airfield, and then the other reason it's there, and the irony of the situation is to keep people from inadvertently walking onto the airfield from a safety perspective,” he said.

Price explained that it’s the airport authority’s responsibility to provide airfield security personnel and not the Transportation Security Administration.

“TSA still regulates those functions, but those are airport personnel, or airport-related personnel, contractors, police, and so forth, that are out there in the airfield protecting the aircraft most directly from any sort of interference,” he said.

The MSU professor said there are systems in place to detect if someone has accessed a runway, but it’s unclear whether DIA has such systems.

Denver Frontier Airlines jet on takeoff hits, kills person on DIA runway Veronica Acosta

“You could take a look at perimeter intrusion systems that help identify when people are on the field. A lot of airports have those. They are able to respond quicker to those types of incidents,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is reviewing the evacuation of the Frontier flight after the strike to determine whether the evacuation meets criteria for a safety investigation.

The NTSB has for years expressed concern about evacuations, especially passengers leaving with their carry-ons. Video of the evacuation showed some passengers coming down the slide with what looked to be their carry-on bags.

On Sunday, airport authorities released a statement, calling the incident an “horrible and preventable tragedy," and emphasized that safety remains its top priority.

"Denver International Airport is continuing to gather information about the incident that occurred with Frontier flight 4345 this past Friday night. We know there are questions to be answered still. As this is an active investigation with numerous other agencies involved, it is going to take some time as we are still confirming what information we can share at this time. This was a horrible and preventable tragedy that has affected many due to the actions of one person who apparently trespassed at an airport and lost their life as a result. Safety is paramount in everything we do in aviation and at DEN we want to make sure we have all the facts before information is released," statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report