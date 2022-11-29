Live updates: Colorado's next snowstorm expected to drop 2-5 inches around Denver, a foot or more in mountains

Colorado is bracing for its next snowstorm, which is set to drop up to 5 inches of snow around the Denver metro area and more than a foot in the mountains.

Despite a warm Monday, snow has already developed in the mountains and will reach Denver around midnight as a cold front moves south.

Here's what to expect with Tuesday's snowstorm

The heaviest snowfall will stay northwest of Denver — Rocky Mountain National Park will see about a foot and Loveland Ski Area will get about 10 inches of fresh snow.

Thursday will be dry and milder across Colorado before another cold front arrives Friday.

LEARN MORE: Today's forecast | Weather page | Denver7+ weather stream | Radar | Traffic | COTrip | Closures

Monday, Nov. 28

4:39 p.m. | Road reminders | The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to have proper tires for snowy conditions and to travel slowly and safely on Tuesday morning.

4:13 p.m. | School closure | Thompson School District RS-J is delayed by two hours on Tuesday.

4 p.m. | Weather update | According to a National Weather Service forecast discussion, “a robust snow band is expected to progress across the area Tuesday morning. There are some differences among the models on the speed, which will of course influence the snowfall totals.” As far as those snowfall totals, we’ll see around 8 to 16 inches in the northwestern mountains, 6 to 12 inches in the central mountains, and around 2 to 5 inches for the Denver area through midday Tuesday.

Tuesday will stay cold after the snow moves out and Wednesday morning will bring even lower temperatures. Milder weather arrives Thursday. Click here to read more.

3:30 p.m. | Warming centers | Denver Parks and Recreation will open its recreation centers as daytime warming centers on Tuesday ahead of a cold and snowy day. Click here to learn more.